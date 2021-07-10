Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.50) and the highest is ($0.36). Intersect ENT posted earnings of ($0.65) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full-year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.64). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($1.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 87.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter worth about $400,000. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,036,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,525,000 after buying an additional 813,684 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,332,773 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,828,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,603 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XENT traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.50. The stock had a trading volume of 324,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,605. The company has a market capitalization of $646.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88. Intersect ENT has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

