Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

NYSEARCA:RYU opened at $105.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $106.06. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $89.98 and a 12-month high of $109.49.

