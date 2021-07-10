InvestDigital Hits Market Cap of $297,531.71 (IDT)

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. InvestDigital has a market cap of $297,531.71 and approximately $11,560.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One InvestDigital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About InvestDigital

InvestDigital (IDT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2018. InvestDigital’s total supply is 789,447,922 coins and its circulating supply is 118,631,595 coins. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestDigital should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InvestDigital using one of the exchanges listed above.

