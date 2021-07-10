Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July, 10th (MGDDY, MPLN, NCCGF, NDLS, NGG, NVZMY, NXGPY, OMRNY, OTTR, OXLC)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Saturday, July 10th:

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin manufactures and sells tires for all kinds of vehicles, publishes maps and guides and operates a number of digital services. It manufactures and sells tires for cars, two-wheel vehicles, trucks, construction machinery, tractors and aircrafts. It also sells various car and bicycle accessories like pumps, manometers bicycle helmets, hubcaps, replacement components for tires and transport accessories. Other products sold by the company include protective clothing, table tennis rackets, shoe insoles along with many other items designed for road users. Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin is based in Clermont-Ferrand, France. “

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $8.25 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “MultiPlan, Corp. provides solutions for healthcare. The company offers Services, such as medical payment integrity, dental payment integrity services, network-based services as well as analytics-based service. It serves commercial, property and casualty and government markets. MultiPlan, Inc. is based in New York. “

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $4.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “NCC Group PLC provides information assurance solutions. Its operating segment consists of Group Escrow, Assurance and Domain Services. The Company provides business critical IT assurance and protection to public and private organizations. NCC Group PLC is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Next plc is a United Kingdom-based retailer offering fashion and accessories for men, women and children besides homeware products. It distributes its products through three main channels: Next Retail, a chain of stores in the United Kingdom and Eire; Next Directory, a home shopping catalogue and Website with millions of active customers, and Next International, with many stores. The Company’s other businesses include Next Sourcing, which designs, sources and buys Next branded products; Lipsy, which designs and sells its own branded younger women’s fashion products through wholesale, retail and Website channels, and Ventura, which provides customer services management to clients wishing to outsource their customer contact administration and fulfillment activities. Next plc is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom. “

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “OMRON Corporation is engaged in the manufacture and sale of automation components, equipment and systems. It operates in six segments: Industrial Automation Business, Electronic Components Business, Automotive Electronic Components Business, Social Systems Business, Healthcare Business and Business Development Group and Other Businesses. OMRON provides control components and systems, electronic components for consumer appliances, telecommunications equipment, mobile telephones, amusement devices, and office automation equipment, card authorization terminals, railway infrastructure systems, solar power conditioner equipments, computer peripheral equipments, MEMS microphone chips, and LCD backlights. It provides products and services in a variety of fields including industrial automation, electronic components, automotive electronics, social systems such as ticket gate machines and traffic control and healthcare. OMRON Corporation is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan. “

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $54.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “OTTER TAIL’s primary business is the production, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is also engaged in other businesses which are referred to as Health Services Operations and Diversified Operations. “

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.25 price target on the stock.

Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $9.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is a provider of diversified shipping services primarily engaged in owning and operating dry bulk vessels. The Company operates in three main maritime segments under the banners of Pacific Basin Dry Bulk, PB Energy & Infrastructure Services, and PB RoRo. The dry bulk segment owns and operates handysize and handymax dry bulk vessels providing cargo solutions and a range of freight services. The Company’s PB Towage segment offers services and barge fleet including Harbour Towage, Terminal Support, Project/Module Transportation and Logistics, Bulk Transportation, Offshore Support, Ocean Towing and Salvage Support. RoRo fleet is serves the major RoRo trades in Northern Europe, the Mediterranean and elsewhere. Pacific Basin Shipping Limited is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company which principally invests in U.S. middle-market private companies in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans and equity investments. The companies in which it invests are typically highly leveraged, often as a result of leveraged buy-outs or other recapitalization transactions. PennantPark’s investment objectives are to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. PennantPark Investment Corporation is managed by PennantPark Investment Advisers, LLC. “

