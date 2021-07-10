Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 279,727 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 82,137 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Investors Bancorp worth $4,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Investors Bancorp by 267.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $13.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.61. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $15.71.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.62 million. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.43%. Investors Bancorp’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Investors Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.90.

About Investors Bancorp

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

