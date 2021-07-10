IOG (LON:IOG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $21.79

IOG plc (LON:IOG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 21.79 ($0.28) and traded as high as GBX 22 ($0.29). IOG shares last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29), with a volume of 158,760 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on IOG shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of IOG in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 30 ($0.39) target price on shares of IOG in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 21.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 502.51. The company has a market capitalization of £107.60 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

IOG Plc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It focuses on the gas resources. The company holds 50% working interests in the Blythe gas field, Elgood, Elland, Nailsworth, Southwark, Goddard, Southsea, Abbeydale, Thornbridge, Kelham, Panther, and Grafton licences; and 100% interest in Harvey property.

