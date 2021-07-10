Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Chardan Capital

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Chardan Capital in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IOVA. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of IOVA stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.89. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOVA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,067 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.