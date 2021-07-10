Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 269,850 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. owned about 0.20% of Iridium Communications worth $11,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 61.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $39.56 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -179.82 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.60.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $146.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Leon Anthony Frazier acquired 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.26 per share, with a total value of $96,876.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares in the company, valued at $247,480.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

