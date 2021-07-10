IRISnet (IRIS) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.58 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for $0.0754 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $79.07 million and $2.58 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get IRISnet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045265 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.30 or 0.00115976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00161829 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33,959.29 or 1.00219261 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.47 or 0.00933967 BTC.

IRISnet Coin Profile

IRISnet’s genesis date was May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,027,042,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,049,112,221 coins. IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IRISnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IRISnet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.