iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 711,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 0.8% of HRT Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.60% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $80,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 6,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 5,531,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,181,219. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.78 and a 52 week high of $123.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.86.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

