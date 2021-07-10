iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 518,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,266 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of HRT Financial LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.22% of iShares MBS ETF worth $56,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 27,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4,433.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,692,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,528,000 after purchasing an additional 607,038 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 348,093 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period.

Shares of MBB traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $108.27. 2,716,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,090. The company’s 50-day moving average is $108.33. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $107.91 and a 1-year high of $110.86.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

