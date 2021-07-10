Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,001 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,637 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $5.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

