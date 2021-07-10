ITM Power (LON:ITM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 433 ($5.66). ITM Power shares last traded at GBX 412.60 ($5.39), with a volume of 2,630,163 shares.

A number of research firms recently commented on ITM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 600 ($7.84) target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 577.50 ($7.55).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a PE ratio of -61.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 391.57.

In related news, insider Andy Allen purchased 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 477 ($6.23) per share, with a total value of £1,202.04 ($1,570.47).

ITM Power Company Profile (LON:ITM)

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

