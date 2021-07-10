Ixcoin Market Cap Hits $2.58 Million (IXC)

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ixcoin has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $782.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded up 33.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Freicoin (FRC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Ixcoin Profile

IXC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ixcoin’s total supply is 21,201,365 coins. The official website for Ixcoin is www.ixcoin.net . The Reddit community for Ixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/ixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ixcoin (IXC) is a fork of Bitcoin with twice the inflation rate of 96 Ixcoins per block and the same 21 million total limit. Ixcoin is intended to closely mirror code updates to Bitcoin to allow for easy interoperability with Bitcoin-related third party services and APIs. IXCoin can be merge mined with bitcoin. “

Ixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

