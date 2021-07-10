J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Holdings Cut by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $220,259.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,048.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 8,101 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.12, for a total transaction of $1,394,344.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,605 shares of company stock valued at $3,937,448. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $165.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.03. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBHT. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.57.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

