J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.82.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.
JCOM opened at $142.45 on Friday. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.
In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in J2 Global by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.
About J2 Global
J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.
