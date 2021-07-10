J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.82.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

JCOM opened at $142.45 on Friday. J2 Global has a twelve month low of $53.24 and a twelve month high of $143.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.06.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total transaction of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,778.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in J2 Global by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 224,607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,922,000 after acquiring an additional 23,559 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in J2 Global by 187.8% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in J2 Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000.

J2 Global, Inc provides internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services, which include cloud fax services under the eFax, sFax, SRFax, MyFax, and eFax Corporate brands; endpoint and email security, and threat intelligence services for real-time malware analysis under the VIPRE brand; Inspired eLearning, a SaaS platform for cybersecurity awareness and compliance training; virtual private network services under the IPVanish and Encrypt.me names; online file backup, synchronization, and sharing services under the SugarSync name; and online backup and sync storage services under the LiveDrive name.

