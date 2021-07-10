Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.46 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the highest is $1.55. Jack in the Box reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full year earnings of $6.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.65 to $7.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $7.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Jack in the Box.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JACK shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

In related news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total value of $63,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Jack in the Box by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $2.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.25. 280,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,115. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.21. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $70.69 and a 12 month high of $124.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jack in the Box (JACK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.