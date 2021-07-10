Jarvis Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $440,938.00 (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0447 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $440,938.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Jarvis Network

Jarvis Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

