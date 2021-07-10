JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 10,736 Shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,736 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Zynex worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Zynex by 18.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Zynex by 3.4% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Zynex by 126.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 10.6% in the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares during the period. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zynex alerts:

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Zynex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zynex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In other Zynex news, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 7,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total transaction of $113,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,050.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of Zynex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total transaction of $48,480.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynex stock opened at $14.76 on Friday. Zynex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.53 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a market capitalization of $514.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.26 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.15.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zynex had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $24.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.63 million. Analysts anticipate that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Zynex Profile

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Zynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.