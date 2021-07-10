JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 11,608 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 43.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,608 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.21% of Tennant worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tennant by 311.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tennant in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tennant by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Tennant by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Tennant during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tennant in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

NYSE:TNC opened at $76.72 on Friday. Tennant has a one year low of $57.99 and a one year high of $87.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.53. Tennant had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $263.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO David W. Huml sold 4,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.32, for a total transaction of $431,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,207.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chris Killingstad sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.15, for a total transaction of $198,824.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,289,145.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,289 shares of company stock worth $951,123 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tennant Company Profile

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

