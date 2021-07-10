JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 4,453 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 101,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,807,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,820,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $238.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $164.00 and a 52-week high of $239.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $226.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

