JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 45,399 Shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) by 108.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 45,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.51% of Cooper-Standard worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Cooper-Standard by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper-Standard in the 4th quarter valued at about $869,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper-Standard alerts:

Cooper-Standard stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $459.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.88. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.96 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.71.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.85). The company had revenue of $668.97 million during the quarter. Cooper-Standard had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%.

Cooper-Standard Company Profile

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, designs, manufactures, and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems worldwide. The company's sealing systems include obstacle detection sensor system, flush glass systems, dynamic seals, variable extrusion systems, static seals, specialty sealing products, encapsulated glasses, stainless steel trims, and textured surfaces with cloth appearance.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper-Standard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper-Standard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.