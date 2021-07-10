JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires New Shares in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 75,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,446,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFE. UBS Group AG increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 22.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 82.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 8,188 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in New Fortress Energy by 37.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 151,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,942,000 after buying an additional 41,310 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy during the first quarter worth $47,000. 41.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $35.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.04 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 1.64.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.26). New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 40.46% and a negative return on equity of 28.02%. The company had revenue of $145.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

In related news, major shareholder Nfe Smrs Holdings Llc sold 3,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $144,308.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack acquired 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, with a total value of $957,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,103,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,988,158.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,003,952 shares of company stock valued at $41,634,165. 48.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet cut New Fortress Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. New Fortress Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.67.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.