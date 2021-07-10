JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) a $62.97 Price Target

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) received a $62.97 price target from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. BHP Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.99.

Shares of BBL stock traded up $2.68 on Friday, reaching $62.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,481,682. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $68.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 272.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

