JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,478 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Broadmark Realty Capital worth $3,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Broadmark Realty Capital by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadmark Realty Capital alerts:

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.72 and a 52-week high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 71.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadmark Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.