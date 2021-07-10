JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) by 567.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,705 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.81% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FULC. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,128,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after acquiring an additional 85,295 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FULC opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.44. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $20.23. The stock has a market cap of $327.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.12. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 539.31% and a negative return on equity of 61.65%. The company had revenue of $4.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 million. Analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FULC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

In other news, Director James A. Geraghty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, a rare, progressive, and disabling muscle wasting disorder that leads to significant physical impairments and disability; and FTX-6058, a small molecule designed to upregulate fetal hemoglobin in patients with sickle cell disease and Ã-thalassemia.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.