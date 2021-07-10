JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stock Position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.45% of PetMed Express worth $3,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 14.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of PetMed Express by 19.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express stock opened at $31.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.30 million, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti cut shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

