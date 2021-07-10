JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 173,190 Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 114.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 324,545 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.13% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,244,364 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $222,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,615,101 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $19,817,000 after purchasing an additional 733,738 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after purchasing an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BVN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

NYSE BVN opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.64. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $8.35 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.72 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $185.89 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

