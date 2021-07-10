JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 413,021 Shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) by 105.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.22% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics worth $3,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,953,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 32,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $3.48 on Friday. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.60.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.07. Analysts forecast that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology that utilizes cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI).

Receive News & Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.