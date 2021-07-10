JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys New Holdings in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica Corp. (NASDAQ:ANGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 179,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,244,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.61% of Angion Biomedica at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Angion Biomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,670,000. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Angion Biomedica in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Angion Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Angion Biomedica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.33.

Angion Biomedica stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Angion Biomedica Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.68 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14.

Angion Biomedica (NASDAQ:ANGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Angion Biomedica Corp. will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

Angion Biomedica Profile

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

