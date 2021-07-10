JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys Shares of 338,961 Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VOSO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 338,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 4.92% of Virtuoso Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $96,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,274,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Virtuoso Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,903,000.

Shares of VOSO opened at $9.92 on Friday. Virtuoso Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.43 and a one year high of $10.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81.

Virtuoso Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

