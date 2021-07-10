JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 219,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,260 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.60% of Kimball International worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Kimball International by 2.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 53.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 406,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 142,136 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimball International by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,341,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,776,000 after purchasing an additional 174,623 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kimball International by 98.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimball International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KBAL shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of Kimball International stock opened at $12.89 on Friday. Kimball International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The company has a market capitalization of $474.16 million, a P/E ratio of 51.56 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.36.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, with a total value of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kimball International Company Profile

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kimball International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimball International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.