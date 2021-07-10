JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of SCVX Corp. (NYSE:SCVX) by 15.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,392 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.17% of SCVX worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of SCVX during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in SCVX during the first quarter worth $493,000. Ramius Advisors LLC bought a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth $927,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in SCVX during the fourth quarter worth $2,267,000. 57.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCVX stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. SCVX Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.90.

SCVX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

