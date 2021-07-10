JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.33% of Origin Bancorp worth $3,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 382.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBNK opened at $42.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $46.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $988.89 million, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $72.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.13 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

