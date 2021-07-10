JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.35% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $3,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 128.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of IVOG stock opened at $201.73 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $137.13 and a 1-year high of $207.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.23.

