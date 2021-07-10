JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 427.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 90,229 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 4,353.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 2,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Leonard J. Elmore sold 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total value of $75,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,171 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,043.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $93,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,354.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,425 shares of company stock worth $3,556,479. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLWS opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.49. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.71.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $474.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. DA Davidson raised 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

