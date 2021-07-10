JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,380 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,511 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 28.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 6.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $21.34 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

