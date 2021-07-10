JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,457 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.24% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,314,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,045,000 after buying an additional 30,556 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 271,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 87,462 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,717,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 102,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. 97.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $214,623.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark J. Brookner sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,069 shares of company stock worth $604,874 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:USPH opened at $115.39 on Friday. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.87 and a 52 week high of $143.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.46.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 46.82%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

