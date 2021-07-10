JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,387 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.19% of FARO Technologies worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,103 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in FARO Technologies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of FARO Technologies by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,046 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FARO shares. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Shares of FARO opened at $78.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.46. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.34 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82 and a beta of 1.35.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.90 million. On average, research analysts predict that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FARO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO).

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.