JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 38,863 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.28% of SecureWorks worth $3,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,671 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in SecureWorks by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SecureWorks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

NASDAQ SCWX opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.54 and a beta of 1.13. SecureWorks Corp. has a one year low of $10.01 and a one year high of $22.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.10.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.10 million. SecureWorks had a positive return on equity of 0.15% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. SecureWorks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

