JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.08 Million Stock Holdings in Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Covanta Holding Co. (NYSE:CVA) by 164.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 221,844 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 137,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.17% of Covanta worth $3,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVA. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Covanta by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,258,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,779,000 after buying an additional 185,982 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Covanta by 80.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Covanta by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,481 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Covanta by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 198,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Covanta by 240.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 146,876 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 103,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

CVA opened at $17.75 on Friday. Covanta Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 443.86 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.16.

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Covanta had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Covanta Holding Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. Covanta’s payout ratio is currently -152.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Covanta has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.13.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy (WtE), as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy generation businesses.

