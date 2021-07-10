JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.12 Million Position in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE:CLNC) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,576 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.28% of Colony Credit Real Estate worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLNC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,208,000 after acquiring an additional 233,760 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $8,273,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 591,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 540,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLNC opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.77. Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. has a one year low of $4.37 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from Colony Credit Real Estate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

