JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.18 Million Position in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) by 118.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 554,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,109 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.06% of Autolus Therapeutics worth $3,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Autolus Therapeutics by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,292 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 237.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 13,170 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,672,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,954,000 after acquiring an additional 107,082 shares during the period. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Autolus Therapeutics alerts:

AUTL stock opened at $7.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.53. Autolus Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.19.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 57.88% and a negative net margin of 8,892.85%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

AUTL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Redburn Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Autolus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.41.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 and AUTO8 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO1/22 for the treatment of dual-targeting CAR-T; AUTO3NG for the treatment of hematological cancer; AUTO4 and AUTO5 for T cell lymphoma; AUTO6NG for the treatment of programmed T cell therapies; AUTO6 for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO7 for the treatment of prostate cancer.

See Also: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Autolus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autolus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.