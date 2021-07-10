JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.20 Million Stake in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $3,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the first quarter worth approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Bank of America upgraded Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 12,299,996 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $186,959,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 4,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $58,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 167,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,538,096 shares of company stock worth $190,414,684. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE LBRT opened at $13.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.91 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.62.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 13.54% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $552.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

