JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.31 Million Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 114.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,717 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 31,286 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.22% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RILY. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,665 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in B. Riley Financial by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,399 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,141.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

