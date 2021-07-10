JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 92.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,984 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.09% of Red Rock Resorts worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RRR. Truist increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet lowered Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Rock Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $41.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $46.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The firm had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

About Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

