JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.46 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 146,411 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of AngioDynamics worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,568,282 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $153,698,000 after acquiring an additional 295,449 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 307,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after acquiring an additional 119,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $397,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $28.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 0.85. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $83,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,115 shares in the company, valued at $457,421.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ANGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

