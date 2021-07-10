JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 152.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,123 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.10% of GrafTech International worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GrafTech International by 130.8% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in GrafTech International by 404.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in GrafTech International by 54.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

GrafTech International stock opened at $11.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.05. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $304.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.22 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 33.96% and a negative return on equity of 102.08%. GrafTech International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.47%.

In related news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised GrafTech International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

