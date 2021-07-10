JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $3.08 Million in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 161,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.71% of NexImmune as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NEXI. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,294,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,790,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NexImmune during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 42.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NexImmune alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexImmune from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on NexImmune in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NEXI stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $314.75 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45. NexImmune, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.22 and a 12-month high of $28.00.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts forecast that NexImmune, Inc. will post -5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for NexImmune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexImmune and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.