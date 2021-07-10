JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,319 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,463 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.68% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after purchasing an additional 63,836 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 634,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 26,860 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 266,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 222,257 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 213,556 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,954 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACBI. G.Research raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Gabelli raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, Director David Eidson acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.18 per share, for a total transaction of $81,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,245.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The firm has a market cap of $502.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.86.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $26.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides working capital and equipment loans, loans supported by owner-occupied real estate, revolving lines of credit, term loans, and letters of credit; secured installments and home equity lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans, including secured construction loans, secured mini-permanent loans, and secured or unsecured lines of credit, as well as small business administration and franchise finance loans.

